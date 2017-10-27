Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG) has crossed the mark of Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the 9-day-extended first week. It has recovered over 85 percent of the investments made by the distributors.

Ravi Teja took two years to comeback after Bengal Tiger and hence, the huge hype over Raja The Great. The actor appeared as a visually impaired man and its promos had triggered a lot of curiosity around the film. After seeing the hype, trade experts had predicted that the movie would start with a bang.

Raja The Great collected nearly Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day itself. but it fell short of the collection records set by his earlier films Bengal Tiger, Power and Kick 2. However, a favourable word of mouth boosted its collection and the movie grossed Rs 34.20 crore in the global market in its 5-day-extended first weekend.

The action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi witnessed around 50 percent drop in collection on Monday, but regained its sheen on the following days. Raja The Great is estimated to have collected over 11 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, pushing its total collection to Rs 45.20 crore gross in the global market in the 9-day-extended first week.

In its opening week, Raja The Great has become the highest grossing movie for Ravi Teja, beating the records of Kick 2 (Rs 34.15 crore gross), Bengal Tiger (Rs 36.12 crore gross) and Power (Rs 42 crore gross). The movie is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the second weekend and is set to become the first film of the actor to achieve this feat.

Its global theatrical rights were sold for a whopping Rs 31.50 crore and Raja The Great has returned Rs 27 crore for its distributors in the 9-day-extended first week. The movie recovered 85.71 per cent of their investments and is set to fetch them some profit in the second week.