The makers of Raja The Great have released its first look poster, which shows mass maharaja Ravi Teja playing a visually-challenged man.

Raja The Great is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). Insider sources said the movie has an interesting story line – a first in Telugu industry. Ravi Teja's performance is going to be the major highlight of the movie.

Ravi Teja, known for his motley portfolio, is playing a blind person for the first time. SKN aka G Sriniwasa Kumar tweeted: "#RajaTheGreat #MassMaharaj @RaviTeja_offl coming with unique role @AnilRavipudi portrays diff dimension in a new way. #welcometomyworld.

The first look of Raja The Great, which shows Ravi Teja as a blind man holding a stick, has engendered a lot of curiosity among his fans. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Attitude is everything. Title itself shows it. Ravi Teja playing a blind character! Looking forward to it!!"

Actress Mehreen Pirzada will be seen playing the female lead in Raja The Great. The makers of the movie released its first look on the birthday of mass maharaja. On 4 February, the actor tweeted a poster with a "welcome to my world" tag.

Raja The Great was launched at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on Monday. The chief guest of the function, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, kick-started the proceedings by helming the first shot. The makers are yet to reveal the details of the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja recently announced another project titled Touch Chesi Chudu, directed by Vikram Sirikonda and produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsi under the banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. He will start shooting for Raja The Great in March 2017 after finishing Touch Chesi Chudu.