Ravi Teja and Anil Ravipudi's Raja The Great (RTG) continued to fare well at the worldwide box office on Saturday and has crossed the Rs 30 crore gross mark in four days.

Riding on huge hype, Raja The Great opened to decent response on Wednesday and collected nearly Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day itself. But the movie could not become the biggest opener for Ravi Teja, beating the records of his previous releases Bengal Tiger, Power and Kick 2.

Raja The Great was successful in winning hearts with its hearty comedy. The word of mouth helped the film remain strong at the ticket counters in Telugu states and other parts of India on the following days. But the film goers in the international markets apparently rejected it with the film making an average collection in three days following the release.

Raja The Great has reportedly collected Rs 31 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 17.87 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 31.50 crore for its theatrical rights. The film has recovered 56.73 per cent of their investments in four days.

The makers, who are very happy with the collection of Raja The Great, are set to hold a victory meet in Hyderabad on Sunday. But they are apparently upset with the alleged leak of its pirated version, which they think is eating into the film's prospects. Director Anil Ravipudi‏ tweeted: "#Rajathegreat movie ...sharing by so many people on Facebook wall....plz friends don't encourage piracy..nd watch it only in theatres."

Here are the prices of the theatrical rights and area-wise earnings of Raja The Great. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crores rupees.