Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG) fared well at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on Thursday and its two-day collection has inched closer to the mark of Rs 15 crore gross.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Raja The Great opened to good response and collected Rs 7.20 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie has earned Rs 4.90 crore for its distributors so far. But it could not beat the records of his previous films Bengal Tiger, Kick 2 and Power to become the biggest opener for Ravi Teja.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy film was successful in winning the hearts of audiences and the word of mouth helped it maintain strong on its second day. Unlike its opening day, Raja The Great did not have extra shows (benefit shows held early morning), but its Thursday collection was almost equal to its Wednesday business.

Dil Raju has produced Raja The Great under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and he is all thrilled about its performance at the ticket counters. The SVC‏ tweeted: "You know things are good when numbers of Day 2 are more than Day 1 in many circuits. #RajaTheGreat is simply unstoppable. #BlockbusterRTG"

Raja The Great has approximately collected Rs 6.48 crore gross at the AP/T box office on Thursday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 13.68 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 9.31 crore for the distributors, who have shelled out Rs 26.50 crore. The film has recovered them over 35 per cent in just two days.

Raja The Great has got five-day-extended first weekend and it has three days complete the weekend. The current trend show that the movie will earn another Rs 10 crore for its distributors in the next three days. The film will return rest of their investments on the weekdays and fetch them profits in the second week.