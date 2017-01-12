Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the first-person shooter video game from Ubisoft received a new patch 5.3 on Wednesday.
Read: For Honor releasing on February 14: Closed Beta edition begins seeding from January 26
The new patch has fixed several bugs that had cropped up as a result of the huge December update for the game. One new feature will enable custom lobby hosts to pause everything while teammates are selecting operators.
On Tuesday, Ubisoft had added new skins for Caveira, Rock Star Bundle for Caveira with new rock and roll face paint, Blam weapon skin for M12, Unholy headgear and Shredder charm.
Here are the full patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege as revealed in Ubisoft forums:
New Features
Pause Button in Custom Lobby During Operator Selection Phase
- We have added a Pause button to the UI that will allow the host of a Player-hosted custom games to pause the match during the Operator Selection phase.
- To utilise this functionality, the host will need to press [End]/[Start+DPAD UP] to stop the timer. Press the button again to resume the timer.
Gameplay
- Fixed – Barricade pieces remain stuck in place if hit from a perpendicular angle.
- Fixed – In rare instances, a drone is able to use a dead Attacker's shield to move the Defuser.
- Fixed – When deploying a reinforced wall, it is possible to pass through the reinforcement.
- Fixed – Muzzle brake also hides the flash for side arms.
- Fixed – When a shield user goes prone while attempting to use an Observational tool (drone), the shield will stay equipped while prone.
- Fixed – In some cases, clipping would cause an Operator's shield to disappear. This would allow the Operator to be shot through their shield.
Operator
IQ
- Fixed – Dropping from any height while holding a breaching charge will make her sidearm invisible.
Tachanka
- Fixed – Shotgun pellet impacts do not remain on Tachanka's LMG Shield.
- Fixed – After destroying the LMG Shield, it will reappear for a few frames.
Hibana
- Fixed – Getting kills with Hibana will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
Echo
- Fixed – Getting kills with Echo will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
- Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping through door ways.
- Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping in 2F Geisha Room on Skyscraper.
Fuze
- Fixed – Cluster Charges destroy gadgets without destroying breakable floors.
Valkyrie
- Fixed – Black Eye's remain floating in mid-air when thrown at a broken barricade.
Frost
- Fixed – When a trap is placed on an elevated surface, it will trigger even without vaulting onto it.
Blackbeard
- Fixed – Corrupted animation when equipping a second rifle shield after the first was destroyed.
Twitch
- Fixed – Sound effects from her Shock Drone's taser does not propagate as intended.
Jager
- Fixed – In some instances, Jager's Magpie devices do not react to Hibana's pellets.
Kapkan
- Fixed – Player's controller will not vibrate when killed by an EDD.
Game Mode
Bomb
- Fixed – Players are unable to see who has the Defuser, drop it, or pick it up on Favelas.
Hostage
- Fixed – Hostage is not able to be revived if the Hostage goes DBNO and clips with the Kitchen Table.
Tactical Realism
- Fixed – Operators with "launcher gadgets" (Hibana and Ash) do not have feedback when reloading.
Spectator Camera
- Fixed – When a spectator joins a match in progress, they will not be able to see Tachanka's LMG Shield.
- Fixed – Following a player outside, they player can sometimes become invisible to the Spectator.
Level Design
Bartlett University
- Fixed – Missing Camera in Vista Hallway.
- Fixed – Tachanka has invisible bullet collision at the entrance of 1F Lobby.
Kafe Dostoyevsky
- Fixed – Users remain stuck in a vaulting animation after vaulting through the 2F Back Stairs window.
Kanal
- Fixed – Operators are able to vault through wooden panels and clip inside of a wall.
User Experience
- Fixed – The shield on Tachanka's LMG is offset during Kill Cam replays.
- Fixed – The shield on Tachanka's LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.
- Fixed – Dud range on Hibana's X-KAIROS launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.
- Fixed – Melee kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
- Fixed – Bandit's Shock Wire kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
- Fixed – Kill Camera will sometimes pass through walls.
- Fixed – In some instances, Operators appear to have Raptor Legs in the Kill Cam.
- Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.
- Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Ranked match, they are able to rejoin the same match if it is still running after their 15 minute ban is over.