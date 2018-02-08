The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to fill 26,502 posts of assistant loco pilots and technicians and those interested can apply for the same on or by March 5, 2018.

Candidates applying for the post should have completed matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/diploma of engineering and must be within the age limit of 18-28. They will then be selected on the basis of their scores in a computer-based test aptitude and document verification, reported NDTV.

The date, time and venue for all the tests will be informed to the eligible candidates in advance.

Here's how you can apply:

Candidates can apply online through the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in Select the RRB zone. Click on 'Apply for CEN 01/2018.' Fill out all the required details and upload a scanned copy of the same with your signature and photograph and pay the application fee.

Here are the city-wise vacancies released by the Indian Railways.

1. Ahmedabad - 164

2. Ajmer - 1221

3. Allahabad - 4694

4. Bangalore - 1054

5. Bhopal - 1679

6. Bhubaneswar - 702

7. Bilaspur - 945

8. Chandigarh - 1546

9. Chennai - 945

10. Gorakhpur - 1588

11. Guwahati - 422

12. Jammu – Srinagar - 367

13. Kolkata - 1824

14. Malda - 880

15. Mumbai - 1425

16. Muzaffarpur - 465

17. Patna - 454

18. Ranchi - 2043

19. Secunderabad - 3262

20. Siliguri - 477

21. Thiruvananthapuram – 345