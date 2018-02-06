Ajay Devgn released the trailer of his upcoming film Raid. This social-drama film is set in 1981 revolves around an income tax officer (Ajay Devgn) in Lucknow who has to raid the house of a wealthy goon (Saurabh Shukla) and later goes through some violent struggles to get out of it.

Check out the trailer here:

While Ajay plays a no-nonsense and a tough government official who has been transferred 49 times. His character reminded or rather gave a mixed vibe of Rajkummar Rao's Newton and Akshay Kumar's Special 26. Yes, the trailer has some interesting dialogues and is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Ileana D'Cruz, who plays Ajay's wife in the film, sent us back to Baadshaho. Looks like the actress has set her mind to acting in period films. There is no doubt that she looks beautiful, but after Barfi, Rustom and Baadshaho, the actress definitely needs to try something different.

No, we haven't forgotten Mubarakan, but this will be her fourth film set in that era. Talking in one of the interviews, she said: "Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. It is a very different role for me. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s."

Ajay and Ileana's chemistry looks interesting.

Finally, talking about the antagonist Saurabh Shukla, well, he will blow your mind with his class act as a goon. His character looks intense and, with that perfect background score, the movie overall looks promising.

As for the film, director Raj Kumar Gupta told reporters: "Raid is a story that needs to be told on the big screen. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Ajay sir, Bhushanji, Kumarji and Abhishek on this film."

Who is Raj Kumar Gupta? Well, he directed films like No One Killed Jessica and Rajeev Khandelwal's Aamir.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat. It has been written by Ritesh Shah who earlier wrote films like Pink and Airlift. Raid is scheduled to release on March 16, 2018.