Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a frontal attack on the central government, accusing it of crony capitalism, and hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah over allegations that his son's business fortunes soared after the NDA government came to power in New Delhi.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds in Nadiad in central Gujarat, on the second phase of his party's Navsarjan Yatra in the poll-bound state, Gandhi took potshots at the Modi government as the gathering cheered loudly.

"When it comes to helping, they help only a handful of industrialists. For 10-12 years, Amit Shah's son's company had nothing but started earning only after 2014. 'Ajeeb duniya hain' (It's a strange world). He (Jay Shah) started with Rs 50,000, and in a year it jumped to Rs 80 crore. This is 'Start Up India', 'Make in India'," he said, mocking the Prime Minister's pet schemes.

At his aggressive best, Gandhi went on an interactive mode while addressing the crowd. "Complete my sentence, 'Na khaunga, Na khaney dunga. Kahan gaya chowkidar? Ye hain Gujarat ki sachchai (I will not indulge in corruption, nor let others indulge in corruption. Where is the gatekeeper? This is the reality of Gujarat)," he said, as the cheering crowds repeated after him.

Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often said that he is the chowkidar of the nation and will not allow any corruption.

Quoting from Modi's earlier speeches, Gandhi said in a taunt: "Chhappan ki chhaati hain. Mein akela rozgar dunga. Kisiko kuchh nahi karna padega (I have a 56-inch chest. I will alone provide employment. No one needs to do anything).

"Every 24 hours, 30,000 unemployed youth come in the job market but only 450 get jobs. In China, everyday 50,000 youth get jobs. The biggest problem in this country is unemployment.

"Modi should accept he has failed. He should say the promises I gave, I was not able to fulfil, and I have failed."

He said that former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee acknowledged in Parliament that the Congress party had done developmental work, but Modi was constantly blaming it.

"For 22 years, you are with the Congress party. I will not forget this, you will be respected. Iss mandir mein kisike Mann ki Baat nahi suni jaati," he said taking a pot shot at Modi's monthly radio talk show Mann ki Baat.

Gandhi spoke to the crowds at the popular historic Santram Temple in Nadiad. It is a 250-year-old temple highly revered by the people. A spirited Gandhi also gave a flying kiss to crowds and they applauded loudly. He was also seen taking pictures with his cell phone.

The Congress leader was greeted by enthusiastic crowds wherever he went in Central Gujarat's Charotar region. The ruling BJP and Congress are evenly placed in this region.

The Congress lost two senior legislators, Shankersinh Vaghela and Ramsinh Parmar, during the run-up to the August Rajya Sabha elections in this region.

Later, the Congress Vice President visited the home of Sardar Patel in Karamsad and garlanded his statue as well as one of Mahatma Gandhi. Sardar Patel, who was born at his maternal uncle's home in Nadiad, belonged to Karamsad in the same region.

Addressing crowds there, Gandhi again attacked Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

"Is it Start Up India, is it Make in India. Modi destroyed small traders, ordinary people, and from that fire rose a company, that of Amit Shah's son," he said, to loud cheers.

He was also interacting with workers of the Amul dairy plant.

Gandhi's latest visit comes a day after Prime Minister Modi ended his two-day trip to Gujarat, where he visited his hometown Vadnagar and launched the "Intensified Mission Indradhanush".