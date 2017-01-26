Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid refused to accept an honorary doctorate degree from a Bangalore University saying that he would like to earn the distinction by doing some academic research in the field of sports.

The Bangalore University wanted to honour Dravid at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27. But Dravid politely declined the offer. The university issued a press release which stated that the former Indian captain declined to accept the degree with all humility.

The release read: "Shri Rahul Dravid... has conveyed that he would to try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree."

Earlier, Dravid had refused to accept an honorary degree from the Gulbarga University.

Dravid, who was born and brought up in Bengaluru, studied at the St. Joseph's Boys High School and later took admission in the St Joseph's College of Commerce for his graduation. He also enrolled himself for an MBA course at the St Joseph's College of Business Administration before he got picked for the national team.

Dravid, who made his debut in 1996, retired from all formats of international cricket in 2012 after having played for India for 16 years. He is currently the coach of the Indian U-19 team.