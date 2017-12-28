Karishma Sharma has been all over the internet for the past few months with her bold and sultry avatar. The actress, who was in news for her bold scenes in Ekta Kapoor's erotic web series Ragini MMS Returns, dared to bare it all when she went butt naked for Streaming Calendar 2018. And

now she has set social media ablaze with her topless picture which will make you sweat even in these cold winters.

Karishma, who is also known for her roles in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and Ye Hai Mohabbatein, was seen flaunting her bare back while posing in a bathtub. Her sultry expressions have surely turned on the magic. Photographer Aishwarya Nayak has aesthetically shot the topless actress bringing out her inner self and promoting body positivity.

Going by the pictures, the actress tells us how she celebrates her body and how to be comfortable in your own skin.

Karishma had earlier said in her interview that she won't mind going topless for a role if the script is great and loves her character. The actress raised many eyeballs with her raunchy lovemaking scenes and passionate lip locks with her Ragini MMS Returns co-actor Siddharth Gupta.