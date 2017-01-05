The first teaser of Sivalinga will be out on Friday, January 6. The movie stars Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh in the leads and is a remake of hit Kannada film Shivalinga.

The video will introduce the lead characters to fans and is expected to thrill with its horror elements. In short, the clip aims to draw the viewers' attention by showcasing some of the best moments in the film.

Teasers play a major role in creating positive vibes around a film, eventually helping it get a good opening at the box office. The trailer and the audio of Sivalinga will be unveiled in the next two weeks.

Coming to Sivalinga, the movie is written and directed by P Vasu and produced by P Ravindran. The director's son Shakthi, Vadivelu, Radharavi, Bhanupriya, Urvashi and others are also there as supporting cast. SW Thaman has composed the music, while Sarvesh Murari is the cinematographer and Suresh Urs has edited the flick.

The original version starred Shivaraj Kumar and Vedhika in the leads. The movie tells the story of a CID officer, played by Shivaraj Kumar, who tries to unravel a murder mystery. The hero's work and personal life get embroiled in the case, leading to interesting developments in the story.

The Tamil version will hit the screens on January 26. It will clash with Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 and Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy's Bogan at the box office.