The trailer of Raghava Lawrence-starrer Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva was released on Friday, January 27. The video depicts some of the best moments in the upcoming Tamil movie, which is written and directed by Sai Ramani.

The clip is loaded with mass elements. From punch dialogues and item song to action sequences and comedy scenes, the trailer gives glimpses of all the interesting parts of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. Raghava Lawrence's one man show in the video and his presence remains the biggest highlight.

Raghava Lawrence impresses the viewers by mouthing powerful one-liners, dances and fights well. Nikki Galrani has a limited screen presence and Lawrence overshadows her. Lakshmi Rai will be seen shaking a leg and Sathyaraj, Ashutosh Rana and others are also a part of the video.

Overall, the trailer creates a lot of positive buzz and appears to be a pure commercial entertainer. The audience have appreciated the video on social networking sites. Below, we bring to you a few comments posed by Twitterati:

Abhishikki: #mottasivakettasiva just sawn the trailer pakka commercial @offl_Lawrence and @nikkigalrani does the rest #Congrats to the whole team.

Nikhil Nivas: #mottasivakettasiva .trailer awesome and Terrific..eagerly waiting for the Movie and Heartily wishes to the team and #RaghavaLawrence Anna..

Vijay - Atlee: Pakka Mass Entertainer On the way #mottasivakettasiva @offl_Lawrence

@nikkigalrani completes 25films in a year..keep going. Waiting

Rammohan Badrinath: Look how @iamlakshmirai fans go crazy over #mottasivakettasiva trailer!! Just a few seconds & Twitter erupts!! U are just a goddess to them.

Ýüvâ Řãj: @offl_Lawrence sir that dialogue which will makes lot of response from the audience in theatre <3

#mottasivakettasiva :-D

Jiiva's father RB Choudary has produced Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. Kovai Sarala, Chaams, Sriman and many others are in the cast. Amresh Ganesh has composed the music, Sarvesh Murari has handled the cinematography department and Praveen KL has edited the flick.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is a remake of Telugu movie Pataas, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie will hit the screens on February 17, while the audio will be out on February 5.