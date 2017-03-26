Rafael Nadal, one of the best players in the ATP circuit, is aiming for his maiden Miami Open title after having lost four times in the finals earlier. The Spaniard will be keen to deliver in 2017 Miami Open, where he got past Dudi Sela in his first match, and the former world number one is preparing to face Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on Sunday.

Nadal can progress to next round if he can play his normal game and dominate the German from the baseline. However, Nadal cannot afford to take it easy, despite his impressive record against Kohlschreiber, who has only won once in their 14 head-to-head encounters.

The Spaniard looked decent against Sela, with some strong backhands and forehands, but he can do much better, and should, if he wants to win the Miami Open. He defeated Sela 6-3, 6-4.

"This tournament is a tough tournament and anything can happen. I think I had a good week of practice, so I need to play good in the competition now to try and have success," Eurosport quoted Nadal as saying.

Kohlschreiber comes into this match after a close encounter against Taylor Fritz. The German defeated his opponent in a tight three-set affair, with the score reading 7-5, 3-6, 7-6. If Kohlschreiber wants to beat Nadal on Sunday, he has to be on top of his game.

There is no doubt, Kohlschreiber has the game. But it remains to be seen how he will hold up in the face of pressure of taking on a player like Nadal.

Where to watch live

Rafael Nadal vs Philipp Kohlschreiber Miami Open clash is scheduled for 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST. Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: TV - Sony ESPN HD

UK: TV:Sky Sports 3: Live Streaming: Sky Go

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score