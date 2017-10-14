Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on fourth seed Marin Cilic in the first semi-final of Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 14.

Nadal, the world number one, heads into the match on the back of a 15-match winning streak, which includes the US Open and China Open titles. The 31-year-old demolished sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the quarter-final on Friday, October 13.

After dominating the early-season hardcourt and reigning supreme in clay, Nadal went on to end his three-year drought at the Flushing Meadows and continued his fine run in Beijing. The reigning US Open champion has raised his game to suit the pace on hardcourts and is looking unbeatable at the moment.

Standing between Nadal and yet another final this year is world number five Cilic, whose best show came at this year's Wimbledon where he finished runner-up after losing to Roger Federer. The 29-year-old though had a disappointing US Open campaign as he was ousted as early as in the third round by Diego Schwartzman.

Cilic then lost a semi-final in Tokyo, but seems to hit have hit top form again in Shanghai. The Croat decimated the likes of Kyle Edmund, Steve Johnson and Albert Ramos-Vinolas to book his meeting with the in-form Nadal in Saturday's semi-final.

Notably, Nadal and Cilic have met five times in the past and the former has won four of them. The Croat's only win came at the hardcourt semi-final in Beijing in 2009, which was also their first clash. Meanwhile, the Spaniard reigned supreme when the two met at Acapulco semi-final earlier this year.

Cilic, with his big serves and strong double-handed backhand, has the firepower to trouble Nadal. However, the numero uno, who is showing hunger for more in what has been a dream season, will start as favourite. However, the Spaniard is well aware of the threat the Croat poses on hardcourts.

"He always is very dangerous opponent, and I think this surface, this court helps him. It's a very fast court. He's able to go for the shots from the baseline. It will be a tough one. I know that I need to be very focused with my serve again, and I need to play aggressive and don't let him play from comfortable positions. If not, I will be almost dead because he is going to go for the shots," Nadal said after his quarter-final win on Friday.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Nadal will take on Cilic in the first semi-final will not start before 4:30pm local time, 2pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage