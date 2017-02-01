Shah Rukh Khan's Raees continues to dominate the box office and has become 2017's first entry into the Rs 200 crore club worldwide gross. Also, the film has created another milestone by becoming the first film to cross Rs 100 crore mark nett in January.

Also read: Check out AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan's adorable pictures at Golden Temple

Other Bollywood films, which have released around Republic Day, have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after January. But Raees collected Rs 109.01 crore domestic nett in India in seven days and the overseas figures stand at USD 9.2 million with some screens and territories yet to report. The worldwide collection of the SRK-starrer has grossed Rs 215.17 crore.

Raees witnessed good business in its first weekend, but the collection dropped on weekdays. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 17.8 crore, but on Monday, it dropped to Rs 8.25 crore and on Tuesday, it was Rs 7.52 crore.

However, Raees continues to witness a powerful run at the box office compared to other films and has also become the first movie to collect the highest revenue on the Republic Day holiday. This movie has turned out to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Box Office Gross collection in 6 days (Rs in crore) India 152.61 Overseas 62.56 Worldwide 215.17

The latest reports also suggest that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting a whopping USD of 226,000, which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the SRK-starrer has garnered appreciation from all quarters and the superstar's angry-young-man look has won several hearts. Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the Rahul Dholakia movie.