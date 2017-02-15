Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been booked for rioting and damaging properties at Kota railway station during Raees promotions. The actor had promoted his film at stations while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is not part of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2

The case has been filed by a vendor named Vikram Singh who alleged that SRK was responsible for all the chaos at the station. The vendor also claimed that his trolley overturned and he got injured when SRK threw something at the public and they rushed to grab it. "In his complaint, Vikram alleged that on January 23, when the actor arrived at Kota railway station during promotion of Raees, ruckus was created by his fans," Bollywood Life quoted the SHO of GRP police station as saying.

The SHO further said that on the basis of the vendor's complaint, the case has been registered against Shah Rukh under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed) and 160 (committing affray) of IPC.

Also, under sections 145 (nuisance) and 146 (obstructing railway servant in his duties) of Railway Act, and section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Investigation is said to be on.

The surprising fact is that SRK has been blamed for the damage of properties and ruckus. However, Ministry of Railways, who posted pictures of the big star on their Twitter handle, was responsible for the safety and security of the fans.

The makers of Raees or Shah Rukh have not made any official statement regarding it yet. The superstar is currently flying high with the success of Raees at the box office.