After the mind-blowing trailer and songs, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees are set to raise the curiosity of the fans by releasing a special Makar Sankranti song.

The special song titled Udi Udi will feature Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan and will be released close to the harvest festival, which falls on January 14. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Raees. "A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk," the tweet read.

And in another tweet, it said: "Watch the sky light up this week as we release a new song from Raees. #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk"

Since the custom of kite-flying is associated with Makar Sankranti, the song too will see Shah Rukh flying kites. In fact, the trailer of Raees gave us a glimpse of SRK flying a kite on the rooftop. Udi Udi will also feature the film's leading actress Mahira Khan.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, Udi Udi is composed by Ram Sampath and written by Javed Akhtar.

The story of Raees is set in the 1980s and SRK plays the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present, Raees is set to hit screens on January 25. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil at the box office.

Meanwhile, the songs Zaalima and Laila Main Laila have been creating waves among music lovers. While Zaalima has garnered over 22 million views, Laila Main Laila featuring Sunny Leone, has crossed more than 60 million views on YouTube.