Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an item number in Raees. The diva, who has cordial relations with all the three Khans, claims that she has some things in common with SRK.

Also read: Watch Sunny Leone's sexy dance moves and Shah Rukh's swag in Laila Main Laila song

Sunny's sexy dance moves and Shah Rukh's swag in Laila Main Laila song have already won hearts. The actress has now revealed that she and SRK have a few things in common, including their trainer, according to DNA. Both the actors flaunt perfectly chiseled bodies that have been a result of Prashant Sawant's physical training.

The Mastizaade actress even thanked King Khan for giving her the opportunity to work with him. She shared a few moments that the two shared on the sets. "I can't even begin to express my gratitude to him. I know this has changed the course of things... He has given me that," Sunny told DNA. "Post the shoot, my husband Daniel and I sat with Shah Rukh and he told us stories about his experiences in the US, and his family and those were nice, genuine and real conversations."

Sunny is one of the Bollywood actors who know the three Khans pretty well. When Sunny was not a big name in the industry, she met Salman Khan during Bigg Boss. Then, a Twitter conversation made Aamir Khan a good friend of Sunny. And now, she will be seen dancing with SRK in Raees.

"Salman was the first Bollywood actor I met when I entered Big Boss. He was the first person to wish me luck. I feel very lucky and am so fortunate to have met all the three Khans and worked with Shah Rukh. If you ask me which is my favourite Khan that is a very loaded question which I don't want to answer (laughs). They are all amazing," Sunny said about the Khans.