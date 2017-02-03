Reuters/Screenshot

Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees continues to see a good run at the domestic box office and has beaten Salman Khan's Jai Ho and Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath lifetime record. The Rahul Dholakia directorial is now eyeing to overtake the earning of Akshay Kumar's Airlift.

Also read: Check out day-9 collection of Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Salman's January 2014 release earned Rs 116 crore and Hrithik's January 2012 release Agneepath earned Rs 115 crore. However, Raees has collected Rs 122.36 nett on its 9th day of release and now, the film is set to beat Akshay's 2016 release Airlift, which has a lifetime record of Rs 128.1 crore.

The day wise collection of Raees has seen a slight drop on weekdays, but is expected to witness growth on its second weekend. On day 8, the movie earned Rs 7.10 crore and on its 9th day, Raees collected Rs 6.25 at the domestic box office. The Shah Rukh-starrer's domestic gross box office collection is Rs 169.94 crore till Thursday.

Raees has already become the first January release to cross Rs 100 crore club in the same month. The film is seeing a steady run at the box office and has become the first movie to collect the highest revenue on Republic Day holiday. This movie has turned out to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees has garnered appreciation from all quarters. Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have also done justice to their characters in Raees.