Shah Rukh Khan's three-week-old movie Raees is undeterred by The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada, as it continued to make a good collection at the overseas box office in the fourth weekend.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which was released in theatres on January 25, opened to good response and made decent collection in the key international markets in two weeks. Raees clashed with Jolly LLB 2 in its third week and The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada in its fourth week. The movie was forced out of several screens in foreign countries by these new releases.

But Raees remained rock-steady and did good business in a limited number of screens at the overseas box office. In fact, the movie fared better than new release Irada in international markets. The film has has collected $15,772 from 12 screens at the US box office in its fourth weekend, taking its 25-day US total collection to $2,759,439 (Rs 18.48 crore).

Raees has grossed US$22,397 from 6 screens at the Canada box office in the fourth weekend and its 25-day total has reached US$ 8,36,268 (Rs 5.61 crore). The movie has raked in £18,190 from 21 screens at the UK box office in the fourth weekend, taking its UK total collection to £1,300,045 (Rs 10.82 crore) in 25 days.

Raees has minted A$2,697 from 3 screens at the Australia box office in the fourth weekend and its 25-day total has reached A$8,76,834 (Rs 4.51 crore). The film has collected MYR2,472 from 1 screen at the Malaysia box office in the fourth weekend, taking its UK total collection to MYR283,204 (Rs 42.57 lakh) in 25 days.

However, Raees collected Rs 137.26 crore nett at the domestic box office in 25 days and its gross total stands at Rs 190.64 crore. The Rahul Dholakia-directed crime thriller has collected a total of Rs 242.21 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 25 days.