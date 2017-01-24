Shah Rukh Khan is ready to win hearts with his film Raees, which is expected to see a wonderful opening at the box office. Looking at the advance booking results, the Rahul Dholakia directorial is set to record highest opening of 2017.

The pre-booking of Raees began on January 19 at single screens and had opened on a good note. The status varied between almost full to housefull from its first day of advance booking. Now, the multiplexes have started the booking service online (bookmyshow) with same results, opening the collection floodgates.

SRK's film is predicted to do well at the box office, thanks to his huge fan following. The actor badly needs a big hit, as his last movie, Fan, failed to take off. SRK will be seen in a serious and intense role in Raees after a long time

Though Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is also releasing on the same day, Raees is expected to do better than Kaabil. Shah Rukh's film is one of the most awaited movies of the year as the film went on floors two years back.

Raees has already drawn plaudits for its posters and trailers. Going by the promos, the film is more than likely to be paisa wasool. But it remains to be seen whether it will cross Rs 20 crore mark at the domestic box office on the opening day.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial features SRK as Raees Khan aka Miyanbhai- who plays a bootlegger in Gujarat. Slated to be released on January 25, the flick also stars versatile actor Nawazuddin Sidiqqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. To know more, please wait for the official review of International Business Times, India.