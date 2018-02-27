Celebrities being slut-shamed for their choice of dress has become a common and unpleasant scenario in the present times. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Taapsee Pannu were slut-shamed by their followers for wearing bikinis and posting pictures on their Instagram accounts. Now, Radhika Apte has landed in a similar situation.

Radhika Apte has taken a short break from her busy schedule and is spending her time with her friends in Goa. She recently posted a picture of herself sitting on the beach in a monochrome stripped bikini and captioned it, "#holiDay #timeoff #goa #sea #sunset #friends @marc_t_richardson #afteraswim. [sic]".

While a large part of her fans found the picture to be hot and sexy, a certain section of people trolled her and abused the actress for sporting the bikini. From asking her to respect the Indian culture to passing vulgar comments, people shared their unhappiness over the snap.

It has to be noted that the picture has garnered over a lakh 'likes' on her Instagram account.

However, the negative comments have apparently not bothered Radhika Apte as she has not reacted to the issue. It is not the first time where the actress has been slut-shammed. She was trolled for her bold statements and pictures earlier, as well.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte has a handful of projects. The 32-year old, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan, will be seen in upcoming movies, like Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi, Tamil film Ula, Indian-American fantasy thriller The Ashram and in a new Netflix original horror series, Ghoul. Apart from these projects, she is also in talks with a few projects.