The viewers were in for a pleasant surprise in the latest episode of Colors Kannada's Radha Ramana aired on Monday, July 17, as the show took them on a picturesque journey through the beautiful city of Brisbane. Over the course of the next few episodes, Kannada television's favourite couple will be seen taking their romantic chemistry international as they shoot in the heavenly locations of Australia.

Taking the storyline forward, Ramana, who completes his MBA in Australia, aspires to realise his father's dream of expanding the family business and taking it international. And Radha accompanies him as his soulmate with a bucket-list of activities she hopes to fulfil in Australia.

In the next few days, the adorable couple traverses through the streets of Queensland, Brisbane Story Bridge, tram in Gold Coast, Tangalooma Island Resort famous for its dolphins, Kangaroo Point cliffs and many such iconic locations. They will also relish the unique experiences of sand boarding, quad biking and skydiving to complete their Australian adventures in Queensland.

Talking about the development, Parameshwar Gundkal, the Business Head of Colors Kannada and Colors Super, said, "We would like to thank Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland who made it possible for us to shoot in some of the exotic locations in Brisbane city and parts of Gold Coast. This shoot has added richness to the show and will further help in its popularity, as viewers can now watch exotic locations along with their favourite show and characters. Queensland has added a charm to Radha Ramana's story."

Will Ramana succeed in his endeavour? Will Radha and Ramana's growing romance blossom in the stunning locales of Australia?