Salman Khan on March 19 revealed his first look as Sikander, the character he will be playing in Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial venture Race 3. While fans are yet to get over the 'bhai' hangover, the Dabangg Khan has now revealed the first look of the film's leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez, on his Instagram.

Jacqueline, introduced as Jessica, was seen showcasing her badass avatar while pointing a gun at the audience in the poster. She is seen wearing a black jeans paired with a matching leather tank top. She tied back her long locks.

Giving a small hint about her character, Jacqueline wrote that 'power can be dangerous!!'

Jacqueline will reportedly be seen playing the role of a tough undercover cop for the first time in a film. She will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences alongside Salman Khan.

The actress went through rigorous training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to focus on her punching and kicking skills. And going by the first look, it looks like Jacqueline has a winner in her hands.

This is the second time Salman and Jacqueline will be seen sharing space while the first time was in 2014 hit film Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres this Eid on June 15, 2018.