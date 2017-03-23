Puneeth Rajkumar has collaborated with Santhosh Ananddram of Mr and Mrs Ramachari fame for his new film Raajakumara. The Kannada film, which will be released on Friday, marks the debut of Priya Anand in Kannada.

The movie boasts of powerhouse performers like Prakash Raj, Ananth Nag and Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who has also dubbed for his character in Kannada. Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Honnavalli Krishna, Chitra Shenoy and Rangayana Raghu play the supporting roles.

Venkatesh Anguraj has handled the cinematography, while KM Prakash has edited the flick. V Harikrishna has composed a few tracks, including the popular title song.

Puneeth Rajkumar plays Sarath Kumar's son, who's settled in Australia with his family members, in Raajakumara. The movie will be a complete package with equal helpings of romance, comedy, action and sentiments.

The trailer and songs of the movie has created a lot of positive buzz. Also, thanks to the massive success of the director's debut movie, expectations are running high for Raajakumara. Will the Kannada film live up to its expectations? Viewers have their say: