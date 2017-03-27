Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara has struck gold at the Sandalwood box office. In its three-day first weekend, the Kannada movie has kept the cash registers ringing across the state.

Raajakumara ran into packed houses in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and many other centres in the first weekend. The sources say that the youth and mass audience thronged the theatres in big numbers on the opening day, while the turnout of the family audience was good on Saturday and Sunday.

The makers are happy with the performance of Raajkumara. Considering the response till now, the movie is expected to be a profitable venture for the distributor by the end of its second weekend.

Raajakumara was released in about 300 screens in Karnataka and it had over 700 shows in the first weekend in Bengaluru alone. The movie had early morning shows and multiplexes had special shows on the opening day, ensuring that the film gets an earth-shattering opening.

Puneeth Rajkumar's film became the biggest opener of 2017 in Sandalwood as well as in the power star's career.

However, the producers are in no mood to share the box office numbers. "I do not want to boost up my movie by giving inaccurate numbers or create wars between fans of two stars. Hence, I have decided not to reveal the number," Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Raajakumara, told International Business Times after the film got fantastic opening on the release day.

Raajakumara is a family entertainer bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. Santhosh Ananddram has written and directed the flick. Priya Anand is the female lead in the flick, which has Sarath Kumar, Ananth Nag, Sadhu Kokila and others in the supporting roles.