After getting a fantastic opening, the good run of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara at the box office is all set to get a boost on Wednesday, March 29, on the occasion of Ugadi festival in Karnataka. The business of the Kannada movie is expected to witness a good growth due to the holiday.

The industry insiders say that Raajakumara is expected to pull a good number of family audience to the theatres on Wednesday. The collection of the day is predicted to be a lot better than Monday.

Going by the advance booking online, the tickets of Raajakumara in Bengaluru have been completely sold out for the prime-time shows. It is now predicted that the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer, which has over 240 shows in the Garden City, is most likely to register an above 75 percent occupancy.

Raajakumara minted Rs 12.5 crore gross in the opening weekend and it is likely to come closer to Rs 20 crore in its first week. It has to be seen whether this film can beat the record of Puneeth Rajkumar's Doddmane Huduga, which had grossed about Rs 40 crore in its lifetime.

To match Doddmane Huduga's performance, Raajakumara should enjoy good footfalls for the next few weeks. With no big releases coming up, Puneeth Rajkumar's film is likely to enjoy good viewership in the second weekend as well. Moreover, the screen count might increase for the Kannada film following the bad word-of-mouth for Telugu film Katamarayudu, which had given a stiff competition to Santhosh Ananddrram-directorial at the box office in the opening weekend.

Raajakumara, which has Priya Anand in the female lead role, is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.