Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta is one of the most awaited films of the year. And the first look of Raabta was unveiled by the makers on Friday, April 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez to feature in Hindi remake of this Hollywood film

In the poster, Kriti is seen passionately kissing Sushant, who is overwhelmed with the love showered on him. While the first look suggests that both the lead actors play love interest, the tagline, "Everything is connected," hints of a possible twist in the romantic tale.

Sushant took to his Twitter to post the first look along with a caption that read: "I wonder if she felt the same way I did,like there was something more, some unexplainable connection,a #Raabta#RaabtaFirstLook@kritisanon"

This is for the first time that Sushant and Kriti will be seen romancing each other on screen. Since the beginning of the shoot, both the actors have been making a lot of news. Speculations are rife that they are dating and have also been spotted together at several occasions. Sushant and Kriti, however, continue to deny the dating reports.

Raabta will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film, co-produced by Maddock films and T-Series, is scheduled to release on June 9. The trailer of Raabta will be launched on April 17.

I wonder if she felt the same way I did,like there was something more, some unexplainable connection,a #Raabta#RaabtaFirstLook@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/2g1N70qWDg — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) April 14, 2017

Related