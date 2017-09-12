Bollywood and South Indian actor R Madhavan is currently breaking the internet with his hot pictures. Thus, people were excited when news broke that he was going to star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

However, subsequent reports suggested that Rajkummar Rao had replaced Madhavan in the film, which turned out to be Fanney Khan.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film will reunite Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor on the silver screen. Sonam Kapoor recently shared father Anil's look from the movie.

And Madhavan would have been part of it as well, because its makers had initially homed in on him to star opposite Aish, but reports say the actor demanded a whopping fee.

"The real story is that Madhavan had asked for a huge remuneration. He wanted Rs 1.5 crore for a 15-day shoot. And the makers felt that it was not justified," an insider told DNA.

"The plan is to make the film within a certain budget and the price quoted by Maddy didn't align with that. It was mutually decided he couldn't be part of the film and Rajkummar Rao was brought in immediately," the source said.

It would have been amazing to see Aishwarya and Madhavan sharing screen space. They were last seen on screen in Guru, but were paired with other actors in it. Aish was opposite husband Abhishek Bachchan, while Madhavan starred alongside Vidya Balan.

Fanney Khan has now become a much-awaited project due to its star cast. Before Madhavan and Rajkummar, the director wanted to cast a fresh face. "Mehra was keen on casting Adil Ibrahim, who's a big name in the Malayalam film industry. But that also didn't happen," the source told DNA.

"Aishwarya didn't want Adil in the film and she put her foot down. She was okay with working opposite Madhavan and the later choice, Rajkummar," he added.