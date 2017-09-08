Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon broke a 130-year-old record and that was achieved through some help from an Indian bowler.

Lyon bagged 22 wickets in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which concluded yesterday (September 7) with Australia winning by seven wickets to draw the rubber 1-1.

The 29-year-old spinner took 13/154 (best for an Australian bowler in Asia) in the Chittagong Test and on the way to that tally surpassed JJ Ferris' record for most wickets by an Australian in a two-Test series. Lyon and David Warner were adjudged Men-of-the-series.

Ferris had taken 18 wickets against England in two-Test Ashes series in 1887. Now Lyon has erased that 130-year record.

Lyon claimed three five-wicket hauls during the series. He started off the tour with 3/79 and 6/82 in team's shock loss in Dhaka.

In Chittagong, Lyon returned with figures of 7/94 and 6/60 to bowl his side to victory and salvage pride.

The New South Wales player now has 269 wickets from 69 Tests and the latest achievement was possible thanks to the tricks learnt from India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I've watched a lot of footage of Ashwin, who in my book is probably the No.1 spinner in the world," Lyon revealed.

Ashwin has been India's leading spinner in the five-day format. He has bamboozled opposition batsmen at home.

The 30-year-old Tamil Nadu slow bowler has so far taken 292 wickets in 52 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26. He has 26 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket hauls.

Lyon said he had to "bowl ugly" to take wickets in the subcontinent.

"What works for me in Australia probably doesn't really work here in the subcontinent. In saying that, it's also my strength as well, so I can't go too far from that.

"I have to put my ego away and in my terms, bowl ugly," he added.

Ashwin is currently playing county cricket in England. He has signed up for Worcestershire. He took eight wickets in a match recently, against Gloucestershire.