Quantico has made Indian actress Priyanka Chopra a household name across the world. The FBI agent has won hearts with her two season run. While the show-makers have confirmed the return of Quantico with season 3, it looks like it would be the last of the ABC show.

With the confirmation of season 3 in place, there have been a number of changes that have taken place in the show that puts the future of Quantico in the dark. It was confirmed recently that a new show-runner has been taken on board, but it was also confirmed that four crucial cast members have stepped down from their respective roles.

Following the popularity of the show in the first season, Quantico was expected to draw in a decent amount of viewership in the second season. However, that did not happen. Quantico season 2 television ratings dropped like a stone in the sea and it couldn't recover no matter how hard the show tried.

With an average of 2.7 out of 5, the show's second season received an audience score of 37 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as compared to the 66 percent it received in the first season.

The news about a new show runner has clearly not gone down well with the cast. After The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that 'Code Black' creator Michael Seitzman will take over the show from series creator Josh Safran, four crucial regular cast members dropped out of the show.

THR reports that Seitzman's plan for the third season will include a series of new faces joining as Yasmine Al Massri, Aunjanue Ellis, Russell Tovey and Pearl Thusi are not expected to return to the show. However, original stars Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood are confirmed to return for season three.

Unless Seitzman has a great plan in place to make the season 3 returns a bang and increase the TRPs, there is high likeliness that the show might not return for season 4. With many popular shows being cancelled off due to lack of revenue generation, Quantico needs to prepare a fantastic season 3.

Quantico is expected to return in January of 2018 on ABC.