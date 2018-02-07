Priyanka Chopra, as we all know, speaks her heart out but this time, she spoke about her heart. Talking to Filmfare magazine, Priyanka Chopra who has always kept quiet about her relationships said, "Right now, I'm single. Of course, I've been double ya! What do you think I'm a saint? But recently, I've been single. Let's just say that!"

When asked if she has dated any co-stars during Quantico, she quickly responds saying, "Not my co-stars because they're all married! But Yes, I have dated someone in America, but nothing went further otherwise you would know about it!"

"Hmmm... I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. (Laughs) Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain," Chopra added when asked why not take it further.

Priyanka asserts, "I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet!"

Finally, talking about her ambition and the big American dream, she said, "I never had the plan of working in America. I'm destiny's favourite child and I believe that. I believe there's a hand on my head, which guides me in the right direction. What I do is that I recognise the opportunity. Not all have that ability. It might not bang on your door, it might just walk past you. But you should be able to make something out of it. That's called being ambitious! And I'm proudly ambitious. Sadly, ambition has become a bad word! People say, 'Haye woh badi ambitious hai!' But I'm too ambitious and I'm Priyanka Chopra."