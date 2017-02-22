In what could bring a huge change to mobile phones, popular chipmaker Qualcomm has announced that it has started sampling Snapdragon X20 LTE chipset with an incredible download speed of up to 1.2 Gbps, a 20 percent improvement over the previous generation.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE chipset is the Chinese company's seventh-generation LTE multimode modem and second-generation Gigabit LTE solution. It is built on a 10nm FinFET process and designed to provide fibre-like download speed to mobile phones.

"The Snapdragon X20 LTE modem is the latest example of Qualcomm extending our connectivity leadership and puts us at the forefront in driving global deployment of Gigabit LTE worldwide, laying an essential foundation for the successful launch of 5G mobile services worldwide," said Serge Willenegger, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., in a statement

"We anticipate that the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem will help accelerate the worldwide adoption of Gigabit LTE, allowing users to enjoy even faster data speeds, further improving consumers' always on mobile lifestyle," he added.

The chipset supports the 3.5GHz shared spectrum in the U.S. called Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), which can be used to provide new services like private LTE-based networks. Its support for fibre-like Internet speed will also allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer the latest generation of connectivity experiences like immersive 360-degree video, virtual reality, connected cloud computing, rich entertainment, and instant apps directly to consumers.