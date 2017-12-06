Qualcomm, the San Diego-based chipmaker, has announced its latest Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be the game-changer for all Android flagships in 2018. Qualcomm made this announcement at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui.

The details for the next-generation processor are scarce as of now. The 845 is a successor to last year's Snapdragon 835, and will bring major improvements in performance, better power efficiency, and improved image processing. Snapdragon 845 is expected to be found in many high-end Android devices in 2018.

Mi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone will feature Snapdragon 845 processor -- most likely Mi 7. Moreover, Samsung and OnePlus are also expected to include the latest chipset in their upcoming lineup Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6.

"Xiaomi is committed to making devices that combine cutting-edge innovations in technology and beautiful design while defying price expectations, and we have chosen Snapdragon 845 to power our next flagship smartphone," said Mi CEO Lei Jun.

The chipset is also likely to be found in non-Android devices, including Windows 10 PCs. And given the company's embrace of VR headsets with the 835 processor, it won't be a big surprise to see the latest Snapdragon 845 popping up in some of those too.

In its teaser, Qualcomm has indicated that the Snapdragon 845 will support the ability to capture 360-degree videos in "Hollywood quality" and also offer better battery life. The company also hinted support for more immersive virtual reality content and better-inbuilt security.

Snapdragon 845 will be manufactured by Samsung using the 10nm process. Similar to Snapdragon 835, Snapdragon 845 will also come with gigabit LTE support.

More details about the latest Snapdragon 845 is expected to be disclosed on the second day of the tech summit.