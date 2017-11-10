After the success of Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen as a lover boy in Qarib Qarib Singlle, releasing on November 10. Malayalam actress Parvathy will make her Bollywood debut with this flick.

Several celebs and critics have watched the film a day before of its release at the special screening. They are impressed with both the actors' performances.

The trailer of Qarib Qarib Singlle had already garnered appreciation from all quarters. Thus, fans have a high expectation from the movie.

Firstly, it features two amazing actors and secondly, the storyline seems to be out of the box.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story and a concept film. It is Bollywood's first take on the concept of middle-aged individuals indulging in online dating.

Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is 'almost single'. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot in real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

The Bollywood celebs and critics' positive word of mouth will definitely affect the box office collection. Here's what Bollywood critics say about the film.

Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express said: "There's a lot going on between Yogi and Jaya, and that's what we want in relationship dramas, the awareness of each other that builds slowly yet steadily. It is all so right that you are compelled to ignore that eye-roll of a reason that leads to the journey, a few flat moments and underlined scenes – zooming into faces to tell us how the character is feeling – especially one in which one of them, finally, grows up."

Neil Soans of Times of India said: "This film wouldn't resonate as much with lesser skilled actors, and Tanuja Chandra knows this. She lets Irrfan and Parvathy bring out their nuanced interpretations of the lead pair, which then keeps you amply invested in their stories enough to see them through to the end. Eeshit Narain's cinematography also adds to the film's realism by beautifully capturing the subjects in their natural elements, without resorting to over-dramatic shots. As long as you don't expect fireworks, enjoy this sweet film that will leave you smiling."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "A romantic comedy is also as successful as the spark between the two lead players, but there's not sufficient fizz to keep this romance alive. While their verbal duelling is fun to watch, the reluctant courtship between two flawed individuals can turn tedious towards the end."

Ankita Chaurasia of Bollywood Life said: "Whether you are almost single or completely taken, you will find yourself in splits over the exploits of Jaya and Yogi, who can't bear each other and yet not bear to let go. Plus, you also have to find out if they indeed fall in love or fall apart, don't you? Go for it!"

Rohit Bhatnagar of Deccan Chronicle said: "Two individuals, their journey and a symbolic ending, it is refreshing to see such a story in today's time. Director Tanuja Chandra brings out the best from the two middle aged people and their issues that are real and relevant. However, the second half is little dragged where plot takes a back seat but with funny one liners, it is a lot easier to sit through the climax."

Saibal Chatterjee of NDTV said: "For Irrfan, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a veritable breeze. He cruises through the film with customary elan without breaking a sweat. His comic timing is at its scintillating best. Malayalam cinema star Parvathy, in her first Hindi role, brings easy charm and intelligence to bear upon the character of Jaya. She fills every frame with a warm glow."

Nandini Ramnath of Scroll.in said: "Tanuja Chandra has a good technical team to keep the story from veering off entirely from course, especially in the flabby third act. Eeshit Narain's pleasing cinematography and Chandan Arora's editing produce a fabulous last shot – the final vehicle carrying Jaya and Yogi heading inexorably towards its destination, indicating both closure as well as a new beginning."

Here's what Bollywood celebs have to say about the flick: