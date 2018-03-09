Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, one-half of the legendary Sufi singing duo The Wadali Brothers, passed away March 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar. He reportedly breathed his last at 4 am. He was 75.

Pyarelal Wadali comes from the fifth generation of singers-cum-musicians. The Wadali Brothers have been very proficient in various genres of music like Gurbani, Kafi, Ghazal, and Bhajan.

Pyarelal Wadali was trained by his elder brother Puran Chand Wadali, the other half of the Sufi singing duo, who learned music from music maestros like Pandit Durga Das and Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of the Patiala Gharana.

The Wadali Brothers made their foray into Bollywood with critical acclaimed 2003 film Pinjar, which stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles.

Their songs like Aye Rangrez Mere from Tanu Weds Manu and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi from Mausam are some of the popular songs in Bollywood.