In the last few years, India have become a strong force in world badminton. A number of players are featuring for India in the ongoing World Championships, with PV Sindhu being one of the biggest hope for nation in the competition, which has some of the best players of the world.

Sindhu starts her World Championships campaign on Tuesday against an unseeded South Korean player Kim Hyo Min. After the Rio Olympics, where Sindhu won silver, this has got to be one of the biggest competition for the Indian shuttler, and the fourth seed will need to take it one match at a time.

With the format being knockout, as always in badminton competition, Sindhu knows about the importance of coming up with quality performances each and every time on the court. Sindhu might not have much problem in her first match against Kim, who reached the second round after beating Hadia Hosny on Monday. Sindhu had received a bye in the first round.

It is not for the first time that these players are going to face one another. They have met four times in the past, with Sindhu having a healthy 3-1 advantage. However, one needs to note that the South Korean beat the Indian in their last encounter in 2016. None of the matches have gone to three games when these players have been on the opposite sides of the net.

The competition will get interesting as the World Championships 2017 moves ahead with possible big matches in the business end of the major event. If all goes well in the next two rounds for the Indian, Sindhu could face Sun Yu in the quarterfinals.

However, it is not only Sindhu, other single Indian shuttlers like Ajay Jayaram and Sai Praneeth are also going to be in action on Tuesday. Jayaram will meet Luka Wraber and Praneeth faces Wei Nan. Both the Indian males shuttlers should also make it through to the next round.

Women's singles

PV Sindhu vs Kim Hyo Min - 1pm local/5:30pm IST*

Men's singles

Ajay Jayaram vs Luka Wraber - 1:45pm local/6:15pm IST*

Sai Praneeth vs Wei Nan - 12:20pm local/4:50pm IST*

Timings may change as it depends on the earlier matches too.

Live streaming and TV coverage information

Global Live streaming is available on BWF's official YouTube channel

India: TV: Star Sports 1/1 HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC Sport

Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport. Live streaming: Astro Go

China: TV: LETV, CCTV 5+

Singapore: TV: StarHub. Live streaming: StarHub Go