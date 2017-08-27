Hello and welcome to International Business Times, India's coverage of the much-anticipated BWF World Championships Women's singles final between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

We bring you the live scores and latest updates from the Glasgow match.

6:45pm IST: The reinging world junior champions Chen and Jia are heading into the break of the decider at 11-4. Can Fukushima/Hirota make a comeback?

6:40pm IST: Chen and Jia have taken the early initiative in the decider. They are leading the Japanese pair 7-1.

6:30pm IST: As you wait for the big women's singles final, we bring you updates from the first match of the night -- Women's doubles gold medal match.

Tick, tick, tick. ⏲️ It is the final countdown!



P V Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will battle it out for the ultimate glory. #2017BWC FINAL pic.twitter.com/JFmAbDZcAt — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 27, 2017

Reigning world junior champions Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan have won the first game against ninth seeded pairing of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. The Japanese duo though has forced a decider by winning the second game 21-17.

6:05pm IST: Sindhu, who has won the World Championships bronze in 2013 and 2014, is bidding to become the first Indian to win a Gold at the world meet. Saina Nehwal, who finished with a bronze yesterday, had won the Silver in the 2015 edition.

Here is all that you need to know about the big final.

Preview

Okuhara entered the final after outclassing Saina 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 in the semi-final, that lasted an hour and 13 minutes. Notably, the 22-year-old had also eliminated the reigning world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarter-final, which was also a draining, long battle.

Okuhara needed an hour and 33 minutes to beat Marin 21-18, 14-21, 21-15. On Sunday, a lot will depend on the Japanese shuttler's ability to withstand the pressure against Sindhu, especially after two marathon matches on the trot.

Head-to-head meetings

Notably, Okuhara has beaten Sindhu three times in six meetings, but the Indian shuttler has won two of their recent meetings. While the win at Singapore Open earlier this year game in three games, Sindhu outclassed the Japanese shuttler in the semi-final of Rio Olympics last year.

On the other hand, Okuhara showed she is ready for stern fights when she came back from behind to beat Saina yesterday. The world number 12 is also a nine-match winning streak, which includes the winning run at Australian Open in June.

However, she has to be on top of her game as Sindhu will be relatively fresher. With the added advantage, the Indian shuttler, with her jump smashes and unbelievable court coverage, will be hard to stop.