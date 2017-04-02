PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is gradually becoming one of the finest rivalries in recent times in the women's badminton circuit, especially after their meeting in the final of last year's Rio Olympics. The two shuttlers will be once again involved in the final of Indian Open at Siri Fort complex on Sunday (April 2).

Ranked fifth and third in the world, respectively, Sindhu and Marin take the excitement to another level whenever they meet each another on the court. The Spaniard had the last laugh in thrilling Olympic final but Sindhu took her revenge in the Dubai World Super Series finals.

Marin has been brilliant in the competition, justifying her top seed in the India Open. The Spaniard defeated Rituparna Das, Minatsu Mitani, Akane Yamaguchi en route to the finals, and will be confident of adding one more Super Series title to her cabinet of trophies. Likewise, Sindhu will also be upbeat, especially after the tremendous performance in her last two matches, against Saina Nehwal and Sung Ji Hyun to reach the finals of the competition.

Marin has a better head-to-head record (5-3) against Sindhu, who has just won three matches against the former world number one.

Taking on Marin is never going to be easy for Sindhu as she has experienced in the past. Marin has a brilliant game at the net and is mentally tough, which will be crucial in this final as well. Along with her net game, her half smashes and the way she covers the court could spell trouble for the Indian shuttler, who has to be on top of her game to beat Marin.

Sindhu, nevertheless, has all the ammunition in her bag to deliver in the India Open final. The third seed should be strong at the net as Marin will test her in that area, but Sindhu should make sure that she drills those smashes when a chance comes by, which is one of the best in the business.

The start is always going to be important for Sindhu, who will be keen to build an early momentum. If she succeeds and with the home advantage, the Rio silver medallist could win her second Super Series title.

Where to watch live

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin India Open final is tentatively scheduled for 6pm IST.

Here is how you can watch it live

India: TV - Star Sports 2/HD. Live stream - hotstar.com.

International streaming - BWF YouTube.

Live Score: BWF Live Score