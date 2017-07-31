PV Sindhu is brutal in court; she rarely gives her opponents a sniff. By doing so, the Hyderabad woman has gone to establish herself as one of the top-ranked badminton stars in the world early in her career.

Off the court, she oozes charisma. Amid busy training schedules and international tournaments, Sindhu doesn't miss out on any opportunity to let her hair down.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist hardly puts a foot wrong with her public appearances. This time, she has set the stage on fire with a stunning look for the prestigious cover of sports magazine -- Sports Illustrated (July-August edition).

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, July 31 to give her followers a glimpse of the awe-inspiring cover. The 'Badminton Queen' also seems to love her picture-perfect pose as much as we do.

Notably, Sindhu was awarded the Sports Illustrated India's 'Sportsperson of the Year' award earlier this month. The shuttler's coach and former All England Badminton Championships winner Pullela Gopichand also received the Coach of the Year award.

Check out the cover here.

Sports illustrated ☺️ #covergirl#sportsillustrated#magzine#lovingthiscover# A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Sindhu, who is gearing up for August's BWF World Championships, has modelled for magazines before as well. In November 2016, the young shuttler was on the cover of Grazia, Europe's most popular style magazine. She had also done a photoshoot with women's magazine JFW.