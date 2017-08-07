PV Sindhu will start as the highest seeded Indian shuttler at Badminton World Championships, starting August 21 in Glasgow.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist is the fourth seed in the Women's singles category at the premier world meet. Notably, Sindhu had won two bronze medals -- 2013, 2014 -- even before she created history at the Olympic Games last year.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is the top seed, followed by Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. On the other hand, Sindhu's arch-rival and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin will be the third seed.

Yamaguchi, the world number two, has been handed the top seed following world number one Tai Tzu Ying's withdrawal. The Chinese Taipei shuttler's absence will be a big boost to the title chances of other top seeds as she had been in rich form, winning five Superseries titles on the trot in the last eight months.

Saina slips below 10

India's Saina Nehwal has been seeded 12th for the Glasgow meet. Notably, at the 2015 edition in Jakarta, the then second seed went on to win a Silver, losing to Marin in the final.

The low seeding means the 27-year-old, who is struggling to hit peak form following knee injury concerns, will have to be at her best to make the final stages.

Srikanth seeded eighth

On the other hand, in-form Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is seeded eighth, just a place below two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan.

Srikanth, who reached the quarter-final of 2016 Rio Olympics, has been the country's best shuttler this season, winning two straight Superseries titles -- Indonesia Open and Australian Open.

The 24-year-old, who is among the favourites to win the crown, had taken a break after beating reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in the final of Australian Open in June.

Singapore Open winner Sai Praneeth is seeded 15th, while comeback man Ajay Jayaram has been slotted at the 13th spot. India's fourth representative Sameer Verma, ranked 28, and will start as an unseeded player.

Son leads Men's singles field

Korea's Son Wan Ho will be the top seed in the Men's singles field, while Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei is seeded second at his World Championships swansong.

Shi Yuqi, the All England runner-up, is China's highest seeded Men's singles player at 3 while Chen is the fourth-seeded shuttler.

In the mixed doubles, India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are seeded second-last at 15th.

