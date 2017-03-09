PV Sindhu made it to the quarter-finals stage of the All England Open BWF Superseries event for the first time ever in her career on Thursday as she recorded a comfortable straight sets win over Dinar Dyah Ayustine in their round of 16 match.

Sindhu, 21, who steadily became one of the most iconic sports persons in India since her silver medal win at the Rio 2016 Olympics, beat the Indonesian shuttler 21-12 21-6 in just 30 minutes at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

The Indian shuttler has already won the Syed Modi international badminton championships in January this year.

More to follow...