PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have scripted one of the biggest on-court rivalries of women's singles badminton circuit. The Rio Olympics final, in which the Spaniard outclassed the Indian in three fiercely-fought games will always remain etched in the memories of badminton fans.

Also read: Sindhu's Chennai Smashers out of PBL 3 semi-final contention

Sindhu gave it back to the reigning Olympic champion earlier this year at India Supersereies title match. Backed a vocal crowd at the Siri Fort Stadium in New Delhi, the Hyderabad girl decimated Marin in straight games and successfully claimed revenge.

In 11 matches they have played against each other so far, Marin has won six, including their last meeting at Singapore Open in April 2017.

Nonetheless, the two seem to forget the rivalry and get along well with each other off-court. Marin's latest Twitter photo -- a selfie with her nemesis -- has been taking internet by storm ever since it was posted on Monday, January 9.

Check the selfie and a few reaction to it

It is also evident that Sindhu and Marin share a great mutual respect. The former had lauded the latter's aggression and her ability to keep fighting until the last point.

"She [Marin] is a very aggressive player. She does not leave any shuttle. She is always a fighter. She has said that she has to give her best to play against me. Definitely, it is the same with me," Sindhu had said, as quoted by International Business Times, Singpore.

Sindhu's Smashers out of semi-final contention

Meanwhile, Marin is currently in India, leading Hyderabad Hunters in the ongoing third season of Premier Badminton League (PBL). The Spaniard did not play against Sindhu as there was no fixture between the Hunters and the latter-led Chennai Smashers.

While Marin's Hunters are placed comfortably on the second spot of the eight-team table, Sindhu's Smashers are unlikely to make the semi-final after some ordinary performances in the group stage.