PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have scripted one of the biggest on-court rivalries of women's singles badminton circuit. The Rio Olympics final, in which the Spaniard outclassed the Indian in three fiercely-fought games will always remain etched in the memories of badminton fans.
Sindhu gave it back to the reigning Olympic champion earlier this year at India Supersereies title match. Backed a vocal crowd at the Siri Fort Stadium in New Delhi, the Hyderabad girl decimated Marin in straight games and successfully claimed revenge.
In 11 matches they have played against each other so far, Marin has won six, including their last meeting at Singapore Open in April 2017.
Nonetheless, the two seem to forget the rivalry and get along well with each other off-court. Marin's latest Twitter photo -- a selfie with her nemesis -- has been taking internet by storm ever since it was posted on Monday, January 9.
It's much more than just badminton ?❤️ @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/DwduAotuTQ— Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) January 8, 2018
Don’t want to compare, but things like these make her way different than Saina. Friends with so many girls on tour including the chinese (Yihan/Xuerui).— Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) January 8, 2018
So much of likability factor among fellow players, something unheard of in Saina’s case. https://t.co/EWz3GlnPfK
You are tremendous sport Carol...We love you in India?— শেখর (@MangoBwoy) January 8, 2018
Wow. What an inspiration to the younger lot. Play hard on court and off it enjoy life.. This is the picture that will keep reminding sportspersons that it's just a sport and there's much more to life... Take a bow Champions.— VS Aravind (@vsarvind) January 8, 2018
More than just a picture ?— Shivam Damohe (@mancpunk) January 8, 2018
Lovely .. you both look best pals ..— Rhicha Gautam ?? (@RhicheRich) January 9, 2018
U and sindhu r my favourites..There should be a bollywood movie on that epic Rio Tussle between u both n how gracefully u both hugged each other after the match as if u were two long friends fighting lol..You and sindhu are embedded in history of LEGENDS #MarinSindhuBFFs4Ever— Ankit Jai Hind (@Flight_Reporter) January 9, 2018
Too much dedication in one pic ??— shubham (@shubham_thinks) January 8, 2018
Hey we are rooting for Sindhu and the rivalry. Don't make it so hard on us! ??— Himanshu Pratap Singh (@himanshuPSingh) January 8, 2018
It is also evident that Sindhu and Marin share a great mutual respect. The former had lauded the latter's aggression and her ability to keep fighting until the last point.
"She [Marin] is a very aggressive player. She does not leave any shuttle. She is always a fighter. She has said that she has to give her best to play against me. Definitely, it is the same with me," Sindhu had said, as quoted by International Business Times, Singpore.
Sindhu's Smashers out of semi-final contention
Meanwhile, Marin is currently in India, leading Hyderabad Hunters in the ongoing third season of Premier Badminton League (PBL). The Spaniard did not play against Sindhu as there was no fixture between the Hunters and the latter-led Chennai Smashers.
While Marin's Hunters are placed comfortably on the second spot of the eight-team table, Sindhu's Smashers are unlikely to make the semi-final after some ordinary performances in the group stage.