Fresh with the success of Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi is set to treat his fans with one more film in less than two months. His Puriyatha Puthir, which was initially titled Mellisai, is hitting the screens on Friday, September 1.

Debutant Ranjith Jeyakodi has written and directed Puriyatha Puthir. The movie reunites Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie, who had earlier worked in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and others are in the supporting roles.

The film has Sam CS's music and songs like Vellai Kanavu and Parakkiren Naan have struck the chord with viewers. While Dinesh Krishnan has handled cinematography, Bavan Sreekumar has edited the flick.

Puriyatha Puthir is a psychological thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a musician. Gayathrie will be seen as a violin teacher. The film does not deal with his music and it is set around an issue that bothers every common man.

The common belief is an issue until it affects us will always remain someone's problem. How our mindset change when we are in the center of an issue forms the crux of the story.

Pre-Release Hype

Puriyatha Puthir has generated a decent buzz with its trailer and songs. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the audiences have more reason to eagerly await the release. Can the film live up to their expectations? Find it out in the tweets here: