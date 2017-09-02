Fresh with the success of Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi is treating his fans with one more film in less than two months. His Puriyatha Puthir, which was initially titled Mellisai, hit the screens on Friday, September 1, after facing issues in the last-minute of its release.

Debutant Ranjith Jeyakodi has written and directed Puriyatha Puthir. The movie reunites Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie, who had earlier worked in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and others are in the supporting roles.

The film has Sam CS's music and songs like Vellai Kanavu and Parakkiren Naan, which have struck a chord with viewers. While Dinesh Krishnan has handled cinematography, Bavan Sreekumar has edited the flick.

Puriyatha Puthir is a psychological thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a musician. Gayathrie will be seen as a violin teacher. The film does not deal with his music and it is set around an issue that bothers every common man.

The common perception that a particular issue remains someone else's problem until it affects us forms the crux of the story.

Kathir (Vijay Sethupathi) falls in love with Meera (Gayathrie) after listening to her tune for the first time. Their lives will run smoothly till the hero gets an obscene video of his sweetheart. Now, he has to find the culprit who sent him the clip. Also, he has to save the lives of his buddies. How he solves the mystery is the interesting part of the film.

Pre-Release Hype



Puriyatha Puthir has generated a decent buzz with its trailer and songs. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the audiences have more reason to eagerly await the release. Can the film live up to their expectations? Find it out in the tweets here:

Neeraj krishna‏: Good thriller. Director could have avoided showing certain scenes in detail.Climax unexpected. One extra song unwanted. #PuriyathaPuthir

Sãrävåñāñ‏: #puriyathaputhir totally good, social message movie #VijaySethupathi acting is awesome..

Kaushik LM: #PuriyaathaPuthir - Would have made a bigger impact with its content, casting & social msg had it released promptly a few years back.



#PuriyaathaPuthir 2nd half -The mystery is revealed. High on emotions & drama. Presents a social angle (also seen in another film this year)



#PuriyaathaPuthir 1st half - Nice scope for @samcs_music, @dineshkrishnanb. Both delivering the goods. Let the suspense be unraveled now



#PuriyaathaPuthir 1st half -Sugary love story which turns serious & mysterious after a point. #VijaySethupathi looking fit,trim & does well!