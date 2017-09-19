A koala sits trapped behind the wheel of a car prior to being rescued in Adelaide, South Australia.Reuters/Jane Brister
A Koala was recently trapped under a wheel arch in Adelaide, Australia. It reportedly survived a ten-mile journey before being rescued by firefighters. They had to remove the wheel of the vehicle to save the terrified animal.
However, this is not the first case where animals got into vulnerable situations.
Check out the pictures below where other animals were trapped in similar circumstances:
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquillized the bear before using an electric hand saw to cut the milk can off. The bear later recovered consciousness and walked off unharmed.Reuters
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on her head in a northern suburb of Bangkok. The dog apparently had the container stuck on its head for days, wounding her neck and depriving her of food and water. The container was successfully removed and the dog was released.Reuters/Sukree Sukplang
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in a handout picture taken by Officer Matt Hatfield of the Oxford Police Department in Oxford, Ohio. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police.Reuters/Oxford Police Department/Matt Hatfield
A puppy is seen with his head stuck in the middle of a car tyre rim in East Bakersfield, California. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Firefighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who was otherwise unhurt.Reuters/James C. Dowell/Kern County Fire Department
Tonya Sutherland tries to help a calf that was trapped in a fence nearly submerged in flood water in Winnie, Texas, U.S.Reuters/Carlo Allegri
A crocodile with a used motorcycle tyre around its neck as seen near a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia September 20, 2016, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Residents suspect the tyre was garbage thrown into the river before it became trapped around the crocodile's neck, reported Antara.Reuters/Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah
A bear cub who had to be rescued from a tree after getting his head stuck in a cookie jar is seen in this handout provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection July 1, 2014. A bear cub who failed to heed the lessons of Winnie the Pooh and got a cookie jar stuck on his head was recovering on Tuesday after being rescued from 40 feet (12 meters) up in a tree by New Jersey state environmental workers.Reuters/New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection