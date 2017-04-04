Rakhi Sawant has reportedly been arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on Valmiki, the author of Hindu epic Ramayana. The actress on a TV show last year had compared Mika Singh with Valmiki while saying that the latter has become a gentle person now.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's 5 biggest controversies [PHOTOS]

Rakhi was arrested from Mumbai by a team of Punjab police on Tuesday, according to ANI. Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued against the controversial diva after she had failed to appear at the court on March 9 despite repeated summons.

One local court in Ludhiana had issued the warrant in response to a complaint filed for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Valmiki community. Rakhi had reportedly made insulting remarks on the sage during a TV programme.

She had compared Mika with Valmiki saying that like Valmiki became a saint from a murderer, the singer also has now become a better person. The next hearing of the case is slated for April 10.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has apologised to the people for hurting their sentiments. In the video, she said it was not her intention to hurt anyone. Watch the videos where Rakhi first had made the comment on Valmiki and the apologised:

Rakhi has always been controversy's favourite child. Earlier, she had made headlines for her incendiary remarks and actions. Previously, she was in news for a video that showed her in semi-nude. While the video had gone viral, Rakhi had claimed that the girl in the video is a lookalike and not her.