PSV Garuda Vega line producer Murali Srinivas, who was the brother of actor Dr Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha, died of some kidney related illness in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

Murali Srinivas was a line producer for PSV Garuda Vega, which is set to be released tomorrow and he shared a very close bonding with Jeevitha and Rajasekhar's family. He had been suffering from Kidney-related-illness for a long time.

In a recent press meet, Dr Rajasekhar had told the media that Murali Srinivas had neglected his health, while working on the sets of Garuda Vega and his health was deteriorated due to his negligency. He had recently undergone the kidney transplant. But he breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday.

Dr Rajasekhar is gearing up to make a grand comeback with PSV Garuda Vega. He has left no stone unturned to make this movie a big hit at the box office and its promos have generated a lot of curiosity among the film goers. But somewhere his destiny is not allowing him to enjoy the postive response coming his way.

Dr Rajasekhar recently lost his mother Aandalu Varadharajan, who breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on September 27. The senior actor is yet to recover from the sad incident of his life and he has suffered another big loss with the passing away of Jeevitha's brother Murali Srinivas.

It was a big shock and sad news for many in the Telugu film industry. Some celebs including actor Naresh and producer Kalyan paid their last respect to Murali and offered the condolences to Rajasekhar's family.