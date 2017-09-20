Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif was today (September 20) banned for five years from all forms of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his role in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017. He was also fined Pakistan Rupees one million.

On Wednesday, PCB announced that Latif, who played for Islamabad United, was found guilty of all six charges by the anti-corruption tribunal.

The 31-year-old right-hander played five One Day Internationals and 13 Twenty Internationals for Pakistan between 2008 and 2016.

PCB's lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi said, "We can't say right now if the verdict is lenient or not as we've not received the full verdict," said Rizvi. Once we will, only then we can decide how to move forward."

Anti Corruption Tribunal has found Khalid Latif guiltily of all charges, therefore has announced a ban of 5 years & a fine of PKR 1 Million — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2017

In August this year, Islamabad United's another player - Sharjeel Khan too was handed a five-year ban by PCB for his role in spot-fixing in PSL.