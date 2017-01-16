In what could be termed as good news for smartphone-lovers in the United Kingdom (UK), both of the recent Lenovo P2 and the Huawei Mate 9 have reached the country's shores and are available for purchase through official sources in the country. Three UK is currently selling both the smartphones.
Both Lenovo and Huawei loyalists can click here and here to check out the P2 and Mate 9 high-end smartphones, respectively. Three UK has priced the smartphones starting from as low as £31 a month or £99 upfront.
For the uninitiated, the Lenovo P2 offers the below key technical aspects to its buyers:
Key technical specifications of Lenovo P2:
- 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 401 ppi
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system; out of the box
- 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 3 / 4 GB RAM
- 32/ 64 GB internal storage variants based on RAM
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity
- 5100 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery
Key technical specifications of Huawei Mate 9:
- 5.9-inch display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 373 ppi
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system; out of the box
- Octa-Core HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC
- 20 MP + 12 MP dual rear cameras
- 8 MP front snapper
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal storage
- MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and Type-C SUB connectivity
- 4000 mAh fixed Lithium-Polymer battery.