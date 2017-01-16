In what could be termed as good news for smartphone-lovers in the United Kingdom (UK), both of the recent Lenovo P2 and the Huawei Mate 9 have reached the country's shores and are available for purchase through official sources in the country. Three UK is currently selling both the smartphones.

Both Lenovo and Huawei loyalists can click here and here to check out the P2 and Mate 9 high-end smartphones, respectively. Three UK has priced the smartphones starting from as low as £31 a month or £99 upfront.

For the uninitiated, the Lenovo P2 offers the below key technical aspects to its buyers:

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 401 ppi

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system; out of the box

2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

3 / 4 GB RAM

32/ 64 GB internal storage variants based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity

5100 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery

Key technical specifications of Huawei Mate 9: